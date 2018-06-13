Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes $184,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded up $0.39, reaching $91.22, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 51,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

