Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,890 Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods traded down $0.21, reaching $36.15, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 104,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, insider Larry L. Vorpahl sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $6,157,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $212,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,507 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,498. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

