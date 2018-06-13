2,394 Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,394 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

TD traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. 60,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,758. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $75.46.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

