Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF (SDOG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 276,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF traded down $0.24, reaching $45.78, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,588. ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

