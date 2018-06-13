Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 5.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 11.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 6,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $1,474,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,797,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A traded up $0.29, hitting $230.00, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 28,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,841. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $178.47 and a 12-month high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

About Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

