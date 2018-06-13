Interval Partners LP Buys Shares of 99,914 MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of MasTec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Boston Partners bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,949,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in MasTec by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 474,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MasTec by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,058,000 after acquiring an additional 380,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,616,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,049,000 after acquiring an additional 370,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MasTec to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.