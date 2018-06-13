Interval Partners LP Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Lowe’s (LOW)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its stake in Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 679,600 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Lowe’s were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,499,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $845,590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,540,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,780,000 after purchasing an additional 208,072 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,093,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,715,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,615,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $336,056,000 after buying an additional 905,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lowe’s has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. Lowe’s’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Lowe’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Lowe’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on Lowe’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

About Lowe’s

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

