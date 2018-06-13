Interval Partners LP Trims Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Interval Partners LP decreased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,216 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

E*TRADE Financial opened at $64.52 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.31 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

