Cameron James Watt Buys 29,500 Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX) Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX) Director Cameron James Watt bought 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,160.00.

Cameron James Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Cameron James Watt purchased 37,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,130.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Cameron James Watt bought 2,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$960.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Cameron James Watt purchased 3,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,470.00.

On Thursday, April 26th, Cameron James Watt bought 10,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$4,800.00.

On Monday, April 23rd, Cameron James Watt bought 20,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Friday, April 20th, Cameron James Watt acquired 10,500 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$5,145.00.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Cameron James Watt purchased 5,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$2,400.00.

On Monday, April 16th, Cameron James Watt acquired 4,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$1,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 11th, Cameron James Watt purchased 40,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Friday, April 6th, Cameron James Watt acquired 1,500 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.50 per share, with a total value of C$65,250.00.

Intouch Insight traded down C$0.01, reaching C$0.49, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 38,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,392. Intouch Insight Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.88.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intouch Insight had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of C$3.13 million during the quarter.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

