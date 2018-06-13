Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $496.92

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $496.92 and last traded at $490.94, with a volume of 263991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $494.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Vetr raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $478.64 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.20 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.09 earnings per share. analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.74, for a total value of $485,204.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total transaction of $1,229,663.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,767 shares of company stock worth $77,995,219. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 36,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49,853.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 215,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 215,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

