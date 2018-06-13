Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP):

5/15/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $72.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/11/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/11/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

4/24/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CRSP opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 3.58.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 189.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $35,353,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,161.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 101,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $5,169,055.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481,609 shares of company stock valued at $78,569,522 in the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 129.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 633,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,515,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.