Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,561 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,409% compared to the typical daily volume of 236 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,135.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,927,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after buying an additional 2,238,382 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,287,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,692,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,638,000 after buying an additional 1,998,988 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,376,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,666,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,667,000 after buying an additional 1,000,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties traded down $0.26, reaching $35.32, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 2,137,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.31). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $244.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

