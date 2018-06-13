Prosight Management LP Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Prosight Management LP trimmed its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 297,010 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for about 2.2% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,747,000 after purchasing an additional 919,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,310,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330,697 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,776,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 184,336 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,511. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 5.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

