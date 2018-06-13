iPass (IPAS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media headlines about iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iPass earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.3424515114352 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get iPass alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAS. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on iPass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on iPass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iPass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Shares of iPass stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 196,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,987. The company has a market cap of $31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.20. iPass has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iPass had a negative return on equity of 659.67% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. analysts expect that iPass will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iPass

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

