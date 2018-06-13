iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -0.10

News coverage about iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iPic Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.5180001271095 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ IPIC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.77. iPic Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.74 million. sell-side analysts forecast that iPic Entertainment will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPIC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of iPic Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iPic Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

