Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Hits New 12-Month High and Low After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to $91.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Irhythm Technologies traded as low as $82.81 and last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 10213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.75.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, insider Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $552,979.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,877 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,780 in the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 77,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,413 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 552,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

