iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (CSJ) Holdings Boosted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd comprises about 2.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.59% of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd worth $63,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSJ. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 109,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares during the last quarter. Blue Granite Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Granite Capital LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Hill Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 139,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,589,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd alerts:

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,709. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd has a twelve month low of $103.49 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.1794 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.