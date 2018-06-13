iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345,560 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund were worth $33,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund traded up $0.10, hitting $70.51, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 20,486,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,301,840. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

