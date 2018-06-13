GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 11,974 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 20,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Index in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 Index

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

