iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Decreased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF opened at $99.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.47 and a 1-year high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

