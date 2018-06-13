Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $60,243,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $66,280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,499,000 after purchasing an additional 539,160 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $21,813,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 374,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 8,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $335,639.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $381,425.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,490.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,204 shares of company stock worth $1,127,639. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXACT Sciences opened at $66.72 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Leerink Swann set a $67.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

