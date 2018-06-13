ABIOMED (ABMD) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $460.00 in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of ABIOMED opened at $430.85 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $139.49 and a 1-year high of $432.38. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 175.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.21.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 17,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $6,091,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,368,504.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 21,890 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.50, for a total value of $7,519,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,030,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock worth $21,542,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,075,946,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,044,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,055,000 after buying an additional 95,241 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,024,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 963,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,573,000 after buying an additional 479,375 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,451,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump.

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.