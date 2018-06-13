Insider Buying: Jersey Electricity (JEL) Insider Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) insider Martin Magee purchased 100 shares of Jersey Electricity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £474 ($631.07).

Jersey Electricity remained flat at $GBX 475 ($6.32) during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412. Jersey Electricity has a 52-week low of GBX 409.38 ($5.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 510 ($6.79).

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 24.90 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.