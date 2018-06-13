Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jewett-Cameron Trading earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8310884418045 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

NASDAQ:JCTCF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.39. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.47%.

In other news, Director Donald M. Boone sold 12,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $97,129.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Boone sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $34,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,272.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,882 shares of company stock valued at $338,233. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.