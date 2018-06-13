Insider Selling: First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) COO Sells 829 Shares of Stock

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $58,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John P. Lawson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 381 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $26,670.00.

On Friday, June 8th, John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 947 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $66,290.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 1 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70.00.

On Monday, June 4th, John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 113 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $7,910.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. 6,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.20.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 20.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSFG. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

