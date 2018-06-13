PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $174,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Russell, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $355,710.00.

PS Business Parks opened at $124.00 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.50. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $137.60.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.77 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 544.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 152,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,859,000 after buying an additional 137,466 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 164,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 79,310 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

