Covestro (1COV) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, May 18th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.00 ($105.81).

1COV traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €78.02 ($90.72). The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 1 year low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 1 year high of €96.32 ($112.00).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

