Kadant Inc. (KAI) Position Reduced by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Kadant worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 27.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kadant by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $188,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $95.22. 790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.36. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.42 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

