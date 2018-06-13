Kainos (KNOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Kainos (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th. They presently have a GBX 435 ($5.79) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of Kainos opened at GBX 429 ($5.71) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Kainos has a 52-week low of GBX 214.25 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($5.39).

Kainos Company Profile

Kainos Group plc, a digital services and platforms company, provides information technology products and services to customers in government, healthcare, and financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions for the government and commercial sector organizations.

