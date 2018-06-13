Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KALU. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Kaiser Aluminum traded down $1.69, hitting $111.94, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 107,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,415. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $83.77 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.22%.

In related news, VP Neal E. West sold 725 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $74,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $1,559,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 262,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,049,000 after purchasing an additional 63,184 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

