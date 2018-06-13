KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $215,003.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $215,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 14,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $674,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,016,882 shares of company stock worth $989,726,640,835 in the last 90 days. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Houlihan Lokey traded up $0.02, hitting $50.03, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 486,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

