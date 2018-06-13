Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1,126.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,693 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.16% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $26,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,130. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $648.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.25%.

In other news, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 1,199 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $72,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 29,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $1,690,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,571,661.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,755 shares of company stock worth $3,617,434 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.