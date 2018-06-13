Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 12,700 Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Entertainment accounts for approximately 4.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Pinnacle Entertainment worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $6,351,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 338.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 585,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Entertainment alerts:

PNK opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Pinnacle Entertainment had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Pinnacle Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Entertainment Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

PNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.