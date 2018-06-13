Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Position Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,446,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,319,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,322,000 after acquiring an additional 513,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,214,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,995,000 after acquiring an additional 800,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,648,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,895,000 after acquiring an additional 935,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan opened at $16.93 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.17 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

