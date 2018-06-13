Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stake Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 78.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust opened at $17.02 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.25%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, we owned interests in 117 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 23.3 million square feet and two development projects currently under construction.

