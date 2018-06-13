KKR & Co. L.P. Unit (KKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. L.P. Unit (NYSE:KKR) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. L.P. Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. Unit will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR & Co. L.P. Unit.

Get KKR & Co. L.P. Unit alerts:

KKR & Co. L.P. Unit (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.44 million. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 30.30%. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised KKR & Co. L.P. Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on KKR & Co. L.P. Unit from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised KKR & Co. L.P. Unit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on KKR & Co. L.P. Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. L.P. Unit from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

KKR & Co. L.P. Unit opened at $22.46 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other KKR & Co. L.P. Unit news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $45,771,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit by 7.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 922,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit during the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 91,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit by 182.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 77,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit by 18.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,775,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 274,977 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. L.P. Unit

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. L.P. Unit (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.