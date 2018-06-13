KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 22nd

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

KMG Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KMG Chemicals to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of KMG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,626. KMG Chemicals has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that KMG Chemicals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

