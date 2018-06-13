Koch Industries Inc. Raises Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 395.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Commscope by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Commscope by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 1.7% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 112,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Commscope by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Commscope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays raised Commscope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on Commscope to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

In other Commscope news, CFO Alexander W. Pease purchased 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $299,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $251,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,418 shares of company stock worth $919,187. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Commscope traded up $0.33, hitting $30.57, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 37,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,726. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

