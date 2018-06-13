Koch Industries Inc. Raises Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 386.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 17.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Huntsman by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntsman from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

In related news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 34,399 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $1,094,232.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 398,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntsman traded up $0.24, hitting $32.80, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 102,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,384. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 8.98%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

