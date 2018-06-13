Koch Industries Inc. Sells 4,684 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Koch Industries Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 175,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 701,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 606.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 457,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 392,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,657,000 after acquiring an additional 381,777 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,037,000 after acquiring an additional 246,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,128,000 after acquiring an additional 223,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Hillenbrand opened at $47.25 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $49.35.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

