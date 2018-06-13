Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Lessened by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,602 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2,037.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 708,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,429,000 after buying an additional 675,581 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 987.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Shares of Kohl’s opened at $78.32 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $9,151,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 42,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $2,806,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,041,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,311 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,967. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

