Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Korn/Ferry International worth $24,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE KFY traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 2,350,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,318. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $475.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.37 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Korn/Ferry International news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Angel R. Martinez acquired 2,000 shares of Korn/Ferry International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,009. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.