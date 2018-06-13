New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $62,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $140.03 and a twelve month high of $190.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.18.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $8,300,518.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,636 shares in the company, valued at $45,124,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $293,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,610 shares in the company, valued at $293,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

