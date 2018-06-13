Leadcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.77 Million (CRYPTO:LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One Leadcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Qryptos, Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Leadcoin has a market cap of $3.77 million and $372,191.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003442 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015977 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00600529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00227841 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00092867 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001324 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network.

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, HitBTC, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

