Lee Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 21,737 CBRE Group (CBRE)

Lee Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $291,108,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $792,283.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $234,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,222 shares of company stock worth $1,371,056 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

