Lee Financial Co Increases Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 652.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 89,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,095 shares of company stock valued at $28,745,234 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC raised DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of DowDuPont opened at $69.78 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

