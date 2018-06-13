Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Leggett & Platt worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 542,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 71,957 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

In other news, insider Karl G. Glassman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $474,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,452.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt traded down $0.70, hitting $44.02, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,146,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,443. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.