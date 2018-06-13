Leisure Capital Management Buys New Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,199,000 after acquiring an additional 112,433 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Masco by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 534,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 309,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.45 to $35.79 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Gabelli raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $233,397.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 512.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

