Leisure Capital Management Has $1.38 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 103,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 120,913 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $117.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Sandler O’Neill set a $109.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Shares of American Express opened at $100.73 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. American Express had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,612.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $882,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,936 shares of company stock worth $8,082,400. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

