Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.29). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 213.32% and a negative net margin of 140.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 3,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,311. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 59,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

